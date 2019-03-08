Jenni Donahue, an instructional aide at Parkdale Elementary, was chosen as the SMART (Start Making A Reader Today) Volunteer of the Year for the program’s Northeast Area, which serves Baker, Gilliam, Hood River, Morrow, Umatilla and Wasco counties.
“I love to watch the adults that come in to read with kids,” Donahue said. “They love it so much. Who loves it more, the kids or the adults? I’m not sure. And when the kids get to take a book home, they are beyond excited.”
“It’s such a great program, I love the relationship building-aspect of it,” she added.
Donahue was selected from more than 95 volunteers for her “outstanding commitment to serving local kids.”
