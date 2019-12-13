Smoke was detected on the third floor or the Wasco County Courthouse around 8:50 a.m. Dec. 11. The building was immediately evacuated and 911 Dispatch was notified, according to a press release. No injuries were reported. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and The Dalles Police department responded to the scene.
An investigation of the building determined the cause of the smoke was a faulty heater. The building was cleared for entry at 9:30 a.m.
