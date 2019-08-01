Due to lack of enrollment, Sonrise Academy, a Christian K-12 school that has operated in The Dalles since 1995, is closing, according to its website.
The school’s webpage states, that “due to the lack of students registered, the Sonrise Board has elected to close Sonrise Academy. We want to get this announcement out to the parents, so they can make arrangements for their students.”
The webpage stated the summer school and fine arts program would still be running July 15-Aug. 9.
It said the administrative staff will be in the office during the months of July and August, and if anybody had questions, they were asked to please call the office.
The Chronicle left a message asking about the closure and a man returned the call to confirm it was closing. Asked why it was closing, the man said, “ma’am, no comment. There’s too much water under the bridge, the damage is done.”
The man declined to give his name or affiliation with the school.
The Sonrise Academy building, at 333 E. 12th St., has a Realtor’s sign posted on it.
The Chronicle wrote in June about the arrest of the administrator/principal of Sonrise, Sebastian Frank Sarvabui, on charges of harassment, first-degree attempted criminal mistreatment and third-degree attempted assault.
Police said the charges stem from an allegation of actions that occurred while the kids were in school.
Sarvabui was due to appear in court for a plea hearing Monday, July 29. Results could not be learned before press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.