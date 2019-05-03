Sonrise Academy has announced honor roll and excellence honor roll for the 3rd Quarter of the 2018-2019 school year:
Elementary
HONOR ROLL (90-100 percent average)
Eli Arguello, Taylin Brown, Emilee Bryan, Natalie Knopf and Jazmin Pinheiro,
HONOR ROLL (88-93 percent average)
Tobyn Brown, Ashton Prouty and Leaveny Wadsworth
Middle and High School
EXCELLENCE HONOR ROLL (94-100 percent average)
Cayliana Brown, Mylii Martin, Diego Minguela, Catherine Nagamatsu and Donovan Phipps
20 PACE AWARD
Eli Arguello, Ivy Arguello, Harmony Austin, Cayliana Brown, Taylin Brown, Tobyn Brown, Emilee Bryan, Mylii Martin, Diego Minguela, Catherine Nagamatsu, Donovan Phipps, Jazmin Pinheiro, Ashton Prouty and Leaveny Wadsworth.
