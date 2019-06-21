The principal of Sonrise Academy, Sebastian Frank Sarvabui, 61, was arrested Monday on charges of harassment, first-degree attempted criminal mistreatment and third-degree attempted assault.
The Dalles Police Detective Sergeant Eric Macnab said the charges stem from “an allegation of something that occurred while the kids were in school.”
He said he could not describe specifics of the alleged crimes but noted police learned of it from a concerned parent.
Sarvabui began work as administrator, principal and middle school teacher at Sonrise in summer 2017, according to a Chronicle article at the time. He’d previously worked full-time in environmental services at Mid-Columbia Medical Center and was serving as a children’s pastor at Life of Christ Church.
Sonrise Academy board member Dave Kinser said the academy would have no comment.
