Applications are now available for the 30th annual Starlight Parade, presented by The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the corner of West 8th Street and Cherry Heights Road, directly behind Goodwill.
The parade will be followed by a free community tree lighting ceremony and photos with Santa Claus from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Chamber grounds, 404 W. 2nd St.
Parade applications are due by noon Wednesday, Nov. 27.
In keeping with the themes of Chamber events throughout the 2019 calendar year, the theme for the Starlight Parade is “Ruby Red Christmas.” Parade participants can enter to win prizes and will be judged based on interpretation and presentation of the theme (40 percent of score), creative use of lights (30 percent of score) and originality (30 percent of score).
“We love kicking off the holiday season alongside the community with this long-standing tradition,” said Lisa Farquharson, President and CEO of the Chamber. “It’s always fun to see the community’s creativity come to light.”
Individuals interested in participating in the Starlight Parade should fill out a parade application form. Applications are available at the Chamber office and online at thedalleschamber.com/events. Email events@thedalleschamber.com or call 541-296-2231 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.