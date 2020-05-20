The State of Emergency of the City of The Dalles declared March 17, and extended through May 15 has been has extended to May 29 in alignment with state and Wasco County emergency orders.
While the state “Stay Home” order has changed to Phase 1 re-opening for Wasco County, citizens are urged to follow the state guidance for Phase 1 re-opening, which can be found on the State of Oregon COVID website and the City of The Dalles’ website. The general public is asked to continue to follow strict distancing, face covering, and hygiene guidance, as listed.
Under state guidelines, City operations will continue to be much the same, with some increased activity with Public Works crews. City offices will remain closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.