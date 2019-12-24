In response to the nationwide vaping injury crisis, the state of Oregon has launched media campaigns aimed at encouraging people who vape to quit and preventing others from starting.
The campaigns are part of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s Oct. 4 executive order in response to the crisis.
The campaigns include website content, social media posts, digital and search engine advertisements and billboards.
Vaping, which has exploded in popularity among youth, is the act of inhaling heated, aerosolized liquid from a device, sometimes called a vape pen or an e-cigarette.
Vaping products can contain nicotine or THC, the main active ingredient in marijuana. The also have flavorings like cotton candy or mint, which are aimed at youth.
Addressing the vaping and tobacco use problem requires a comprehensive approach including the media campaigns, a press release from the Oregon Health Authority stated.
Dean Sidelinger, MD, MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist, with the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division, said, “It’s especially important to protect young people, who are particularly at risk of getting hooked on these products.”
OHA experts continue to urge people not to vape. Those who want to quit can take advantage of free cessation resources, including eight weeks of nicotine replacement therapy such as patches or gum. The Quit Line is open around the clock.
Since summer, over 2,500 vaping lung injuries have occurred nationwide, including one in Wasco County and 20 in Oregon, as well as 54 deaths nationwide, including two in Oregon.
The injuries are associated with vaping of marijuana and tobacco, with a particular culprit being Vitamin E acetate, which is associated with black market THC vaping products. THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.
Vitamin E Acetate is a form of Vitamin E used in skincare products and as a dietary supplement. Vitamin E acetate resembles THC oils, and it may interfere with lung function.
The Oregon Health Authority is producing the campaigns, which began earlier this month and are being launched in three phases.
First to start was the Smokefree Oregon tobacco and vaping cessation campaign, which runs until mid-February. It is aimed at adults and young adults who use tobacco and vaping products and encourages them to call the Oregon Tobacco Quit Line and get support to quit for good.
The English language Quit Line is 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or http://www.quienow.net/oregon. The Spanish language quit line is 1-855-DEJELO-YA (1-855-335-35692) or http://www.quitnow.net/oregonsp.
Begun Dec. 13 and running through April is the Stay-True-to-You-and-Talk-with-Them/Habla-con-ellos-prevention campaign. It is aimed at youth and parents, and expands on an original message against marijuana use and talks about the health effects and consequences of using any vape product, both THC and nicotine. It also includes resources for parents and educators on helping youth struggling with vaping addiction.
The final campaign runs from April to June next year and will have new ads and resources to help local agencies and organizations to prevent tobacco use and vaping, and counter tobacco and vaping industry influence on Oregon’s youth.
