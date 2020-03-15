School meals will be available to D21 school beginning Monday, March 18, 2020, 11 a.m. to noon at The Dalles Middle School (1100 East 12th St., The Dalles) and Chenowith Elementary School (922 Chenowith Loop Road, The Dalles).
Meals will be served as a grab and go option, there will be no dining inside the schools.
Escuelas del Condado de North Wasco- Comidas disponibles para los estudiantes durante el cierre de escuela
16 al 20 de Marzo 2020
11:00 AM a las 12:00 PM
Tenemos en cuenta que la situación del COVID-19 es un impacto muy grande para nuestras familias.
La comidas serán distribuidas para llevar, ho habra opcion de servir dentro de las escuelas.
The Dalles Middle School (110 East 12th Street-The Dalles)
Chenowith Elementary School (922 Chenowith Loop Road-The Dalles)
Por favor de continuar revisando la página de internet del Distrito para más información. (www.nwasco.k12.or.us)
