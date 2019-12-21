Marcus Swift referees at an Oregon Frist Lego League competition on Saturday at The Dalles Middle School. Swift, 36, has opened his Overland law practice in the Foley building, 106 E, 4th St. He’s an advocate for public service and serves on the Wasco County Planning Commission.Contributed photo
Marcus Swift sat in the law office of attorney Dale Riesberg in the early ‘90s. A lot.
He was just a kid then in Crofton, Nebraska. Money was tight. His single mom struggled: the attorney helped his mother with collections and legal advice.
Swift had a ringside seat to see how much the law could help.
“He was willing to do whatever it took to help us out,“ Swift said. “He did not care how it affected his reputation in our small town. He did the right thing.”
The attorney hung with the family, especially when they were homeless in the summer of 1995.
“His dedication was unwavering over the years,” Swift said.
Swift never forgot Riesberg and has committed himself to looking out for the little guy.
He recently left Peachey, Davies, & Myers, and opened Overland Law, LLC in the Foley, 106, E. 4th St., The Dalles.
“My goal is to help as many people as possible in our community,” he said. “My background is entirely in public service and public interest and pro bono. Whether folks want to admit it or not, there are a lot of people who are one missed paycheck or a medical emergency away from financial dire straits.”
Swift focuses on landlord-tenant law and employment law, to name a few.
“I’m committed to providing affordable, high-quality, client-centered legal services in a variety of practice areas,” he said.
Call 541-288-1628 or visit overlandlawllc.com.
