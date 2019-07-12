The Dalles Art Center is hosting a Writer’s Talk event every third Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by an open mic. The event showcases Oregon authors and local writers. Participants in the open mic can be included in The Dalles Art Center Anthology of local authors.
Judith Montgomery, award-winning poet, will be reading July 18, followed by Carolyn Martin in August, Robin Cody in September, Margaret Chula in October, Ingrid Wendt in November and Rene Denfeld in December. All of these authors are recognized in their field with numerous awards.
In 2020, there are a few months open but they are filling fast with Kim Stafford in April, the cowboy poet Tom Swearingen in October, and Tim Schell, former CGCC instructor, reading in May, to name just three.
If you wish to be a part of the author reading series, contact Jackie at TDACwritertalk@gmail.com.
