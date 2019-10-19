Parking reduction approved
A request for a reduction in parking requirements at 412 Washington St. was approved by the City of The Dalles planning department Oct. 3. Applicant and owner is Scott Austin.
Property division requested
A request to partition one 7.3 acre parcel into a 6.92 acre and a .38 acre parcel has been received by The Dalles Planning Department for administrative review. The property is located at 2845 E. 12th St., property owner and applicant is Riverview Orchards, LLC. Property is zoned high density residential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.