Kevin Howard Dale, 30, who has coached several sports at The Dalles High School and previously at Horizon Christian School in Hood River, was arrested Friday afternoon by The Dalles Police Department on three charges of third-degree sex abuse, one charge of private indecency and one charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
The total bond amount on the charges was $22,500, and he posted cash bail of $2,250 and was released a few hours later. All charges are misdemeanors.
Third-degree sex abuse includes sexual contact where the victim didn’t consent or isn’t capable of consent by reason of being under 18.
The Dalles Police Detective Sergeant Eric Macnab said the alleged victim is not under 18 years old, and the crimes were alleged to have happened last week. Dale was arrested at the police station, Macnab said.
Private indecency is exposing oneself to another person in a place that person expects privacy, where the exposure would be reasonably expected to annoy or alarm, and where the suspect knows the person did not consent to the exposure.
Criminal trespass second-degree is entering or remaining unlawfully in a vehicle, or in or upon premises.
North Wasco County School District 21 Superintendent Candy Armstrong said Dale was hired as the assistant girls basketball coach for The Dalles High School in October 2017. He continued on as assistant girls basketball coach this year and was hired as the assistant football coach for the high school in June of 2018.
She added that Dale cleared the required Oregon Department of Education fingerprinting/background check.
Horizon Christian School Superintendent Ken Block said Dale coached at the school from 2015 to 2017 as an assistant basketball coach for girls. He said he left when he followed head coach Brian Stevens to a position at The Dalles High School.
Block said head coaches recommend their assistants, and Stevens recommended Dale be hired as assistant.
Stevens is president of the Gorge Youth Basketball League, and a December 2018 Chronicle article listed Dale as his assistant.
Stevens could not be reached for comment.
