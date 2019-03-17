A man who was outside his home firing a rifle at his neighbor’s house was shot and killed by city police Saturday night.
Police were called to the home of James Young, 77, at 1921 E. 10th St. around 10 p.m., March 16 on reports of a man outside shooting a gun at his neighbor’s house, according to a press release from The Dalles Police Department.
When officers arrived, they heard gun shots and located a male subject outside his residence on the porch, the release stated. Officers observed the man was actively shooting rounds from a rifle. At some point during the incident a city police officer shot the man.
No one else was injured in the incident.
“We are committed to a full and complete investigation in this matter,” the release stated. “Anytime a deadly use of force incident occurs and there’s loss of life, it is a tragedy.”
The officer involved was put on administrative leave, as is standard protocol when an officer is involved in a shooting incident. The officer’s name will be released at a later date, the release said.
Those living in the 1900 block of East 10th Street who find anything suspicious or have damaged property from bullets, or bullet fragments, are encouraged to contact The Dalles Police Department’s non-emergency number, 541-296-2613.
