A The Dalles man is presumed drowned following a tubing accident on the Deschutes River Sunday afternoon, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Jensen, 36, was not located after searches Sunday night and Monday morning and is presumed drowned, said Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Williams in a press release.
On Sunday, July 21 at 5:44 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report that a group was floating the Deschutes in tubes and Jenson had capsized. He was last seen standing in the water. When the group returned to assist him he was gone, according to the press release.
His family has been notified by the sheriff’s office.
On Sunday, multiple agencies responded to the Deschutes, including the sheriff’s office, Wasco County Search and Rescue, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, and the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.
“After a hasty search of the river and banks the adult male was not located,” the press release stated.
On Monday morning, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office along with Wasco County Search and Rescue, Hood River County marine deputy and air assets, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Dive team responded to the area.
“A search was done on the banks, in the river and by air,” the release stated.
The search will continue. If anyone has information or locates the missing man they are asked to contact the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at 541-296-5454.
