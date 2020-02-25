The Dalles Mayor Rich Mays will seek a second two-year term as mayor in November.
“I want to continue, to follow up on some of what has been started,” Mays said. “Two years isn’t a very long time.”
Mays cited continued funding for street repair and addressing issues with the city’s sidewalks being non-compliant with the American Disabilities Act as ongoing projects, and said he hopes to continue his support of beautification citywide, as well as an initiative to place art in public areas throughout the city that is still in its infancy.
There are new projects he would like to take on as well, he said. One is to create a business retention effort. “Tourism and visitors are great, but we really need to see what we can do for existing business, find out what they need and how we can help them.” He hopes to create a partnership between the city, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center at Columbia Gorge Community College to address such business needs, outside the realm of visitors and tourism.
Mays said he would also like to explore a “50/50 sidewalk split” program in the city.
“Property owners could fix their sidewalks, and half the cost would be paid for by the city,” Mays explained. He noted that such a program would be considered during the upcoming budget process.
Mays is also interested in exploring a public-use space on Federal Street and would like to support and encourage the enthusiasm for the Main Street program generated by the Small Business Revolution project.
Mays was seated on the city budget committee in 2015, prior to running for mayor. He was elected to replace former Mayor Steve Lawrence, who did not run for a fourth term in office, in 2018. His current term expires at the end of this year.
Now retired, Mays worked many years as a city manager and holds a Master of Arts degree in public affairs.
“Bringing people together to do what’s best for everyone in the long run, that’s the ultimate goal,” he said of public service during his first campaign.
