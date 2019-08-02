The Oregon State Board of Nursing accepted the voluntary surrender of Alan D. Swartz’s registered nurse license for obtaining unauthorized drugs and using intoxicants to the extent it was injurious to himself or others. He resides in The Dalles.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Oregon State Board of Nursing accepted the voluntary surrender of Alan D. Swartz’s registered nurse license for obtaining unauthorized drugs and using intoxicants to the extent it was injurious to himself or others. He resides in The Dalles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.