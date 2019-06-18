The Northern Wasco County School District #21 Scholarship Foundation named Jaeden Biehn as Outstanding Senior Girl of the Year scholarship recipient, and Nathan Nanez as Outstanding Senior Boy of the Year.
Additional scholarship recipients for 2019 were:
TDHS Alumni Fund: Joshua Congdon, Ricky Esiquio and Isabel Gonzalez.
Kevin P. Gross Memorial: Kiarra Gross.
Clyde Beard & Art Muller: Dulce Elena Hernandez
Bill Martin Memorial: Ariadne Andrade, Lisbet Leon and Ethan Martin.
Cascade Eye Center: Yajaira Madrigal.
Carter Family Orchards: Yajaira Madrigal.
D21EA Certified Members Award: Eleanor Codding, Molly Taylor, Michaela Haight, Justin Conklin and Eliana Ortega.
Colleen Jenks Memorial: Tilaima Paulo.
Dry Hollow School PTA: Madeline Larson.
First Generation: Sharon Mann and Alex Munoz.
Educational Support Professionals: Alex Munoz, Amy Requa, Mikaela Hernandez and Maya Hernandez.
Jump Start: Ella Salvatori and Madison Whitaker.
Lloyd Heckman Memorial: Maria Gallegos, Addie Klindt and Natalie Varland.
Cascade Singers: Nathan Nanez.
Lenora Hunter Memorial: Jaeden Biehn.
Hyde Family Scholarship: Kristine Carter.
Bob Koch: Alex Munoz.
Lois Kimsey Chapter EJ, PEO: Molly Taylor.
Luvina L. Lash-Robinson Memorial: Cacie Claussen.
Richard Lewis Memorial: Nick Keilman.
Bob & Mary May Memorial: Celia Peterson and Savannah Strassheim.
The Dalles Lions Club: Dulce Elena Hernandez.
John Layson Memorial: Yajaira Madrigal .
Bob Guerrant Memorial: JR Scott.
Steve Martin Memorial: JR Scott.
Ancil Payne/Paul McCulloch: David Wring.
Kevin Mullen Memorial: Jaeden Biehn, and Sharon Mann.
Multiple Mental Models: Sharon Mann.
Chapter BF, P.E.O. Sisterhood: Teresa Esiquio Rendon.
John V. Peterson Memorial: Jordan Hesselink and Andrea Santillan.
Annette E. Pugh Memorial: Leslie Blakely, Julia McClure, McKenna Bailey, Emma Mullins and Devam Patel.
Renaissance: Victoria Barragan.
Randy Rood Memorial (each renewable up to 5 years): Leslie Blakely, Teresa Esiquio Rendon, Dulce Elena Hernandez, Yajaira Madrigal, Sharon Mann, Julia McClure, Devam Patel, Ella Salvatori, JR Scott, Lisbet Leon, Mackenzie Smith, Tyler Vassar, Elias Ferguson and Josie Phillips.
Rotary Service Above Self: Teddie Pitt and Jaeden Biehn.
Rotary -Griffith Family Business: Michaela Haight.
Schanno Family: Tyler Vassar.
Wasco Lodge Masonic: Jake Roetcisoender.
The Dalles Girl’s Softball Assoc.: Hannah Wallis.
St. Mary’s Academy Scholarship: Emily Palmer.
Harris & Anna K. Stout Memorial: Elias Ferguson.
TDHS Student First Generation: Armando Negrete, Jazmin Aviles, Rey Aviluz, Gerald Smith, Megan Kendall, Rianda Linebarger and Nathan Nanez.
Lillie & Dorothy Tindall Memorial: Jake Roetcisoender.
Mid Columbia Vision Center: James Minnick and Kiarra Gross.
Vogt Family Memorial: Selene Heredia (up to 4 year renewable).
Wayne von Borstel: Bailey LeBreton, Eleanor Codding, Molly Taylor, Teddie Pitt, Leslie Blakely, James Pashek, Matthew Feil, JR Scott, Nathan Nanez, Jaeden Biehn, John Bonham.
Edward Ward, Jr. Memorial: Jake Roetcisoender.
Wilma Roberts Memorial: Josie Phillips.
Colonel Wright School PTO: Matthew Feil.
Jeffrey Staver Memorial: Emily Palmer.
Murray/Stone: JR Scott.
Susanna Blake Gabay Memorial: Dulce Elena Hernandez.
Dr. Mills Family Trust: Hannah Wallis, Lisbet Leon, Mackenzie Smith.
Keith Tucker Memorial: Bailey LeBreton and JR Scott.
Bob & Clarice Taylor: Davis Cullen.
Outstanding Drama Award: Leslie Blakely, Teddie Pitt, Asheton Strizich, Taylor Ramsey, Nathan Nanez, Rianda Linebarger, Cacie Claussen, Megan Kendall, Sharon Mann and Dillon Gibbons.
