Beware a company called “That’s Great News” and claiming to be with The Dalles Chronicle. It is phoning the Hood River area attempting to sell article plaques, according to employees at 2nd Wind Sports.
Neither The Dalles Chronicle nor The Hood River News have any association with this company. And 800notes.com has a thread of comments stating that the company has solicited people around the country using this same technique with other publication names. Most are chalking it up to a telemarketing scam.
Marc Schmid at 2nd Wind said their business had been solicited by phone at least four times in the past two days, and the caller identifies himself as “Ralph” and seeks confirmation of a purchase. The phone number 203-292-0500 tracks back to Fairfield, Connecticut, he said.
