Great Place to Work Institute has honored The Springs Living with certification as a Great Place to Work. The certification process considered more than 1,000 employee surveys from across the 17 communities as well as The Springs Living home office. Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
“In order for The Springs Living to achieve the highest degree of quality, we must have the very best employees, workplace and team culture,” said Jay Leo, President of The Springs Living. “Our employees’ input matters deeply and we are determined to put that feedback into continued action. Through achieving excellence in employee cultural outcomes, our service to seniors will continue to be incredibly positive, and that’s our main goal at the end of the day.”
Leo goes on to say that the process of becoming certified as a Great Place to Work allowed them to gather feedback from employees who offered innovative ideas and solutions. In fact, The Springs Living scored a “very good” on the Great Places to Work system Trust Index, and a “great” with an 84% response rate, which came to 1209 of the 1446 employees. In addition, the certification process further enhanced the culture of teamwork and inclusion that The Springs Living strives to create and foster – living out their company plan of “changing the way people experience working in senior living.”
“We applaud The Springs Living for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”
