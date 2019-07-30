Portland, OR – July 8, 2019 — The Springs Living has promoted Lisa Maynard to the position of Chief People Officer (CPO). In this role Maynard will develop human resource strategies focused on recruiting, training, developing and retaining the best employees for the company’s senior living communities throughout Oregon and Montana, including The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles.
“Lisa has helped shape The Springs Living into what we are today, especially our focus on where the real magic happens: the interactions between our employees and the seniors we serve,” explained Jay Leo, President of The Springs Living. “Not only does Lisa embody the very best of our employee culture, she has helped prioritize significant investment in our employees, which directly contributes to the quality of our communities.”
Maynard joined The Springs Living in 2002 and has held a number of management positions at The Springs at Clackamas Woods in Milwaukie, and at the home office in McMinnville. Most recently Maynard was Director of People and Processes, overseeing the implementation of the company’s Shine Training and Development program. This effort focuses significant resources toward employee training, leadership development, and recruitment. She also encouraged a company-wide effort to continually strengthen internal culture, embrace active employee communication, and expand career growth opportunities.
A graduate of Oregon State University’s Health Administration program, Maynard will earn her masters in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University this fall.
Last month the Great Place to Work Institute honored The Springs Living with certification as a “great place to work.” The certification process considered more than 1,000 employee responses, evaluating more than 60 aspects of work-life. Maynard’s years of human resources leadership and implementation of employee growth programs contributed greatly to the widespread, positive work environment.
The Springs Living is a locally owned senior housing company headquartered in McMinnville, Oregon and founded in 1996. With a purpose to change the way people experience senior living, The Springs Living offers independent living, assisted living and memory care within most communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.