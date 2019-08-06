A man was spotted on top of the water tower located in the old aluminum plant site at the west end of The Dalles at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday. Nathan Bart Lopez, 43, The Dalles, was arrested that evening after climbing down and is accused of criminal trespass in the second degree.
Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue crews, The Dalles Police and Wasco County Sheriff deputies responded, and a ladder truck was used in an effort to get close enough to talk to the man, who at one point appeared to be having trouble getting down, according to police call logs.
It was unclear whether Google or Northwest Aluminum owned the water tower, according to the report. Security personnel from Google responded to the scene to give emergency responders access to the fenced and gated area.
Eventually police and fire personnel cleared the scene, as the man did not appear to want to jump and refused to heed commands, the logs said.
Lopez climbed down on his own at approximately 8:35 p.m. and was promptly arrested by The Dalles Police.
