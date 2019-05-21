An unoccupied trailer was destroyed by fire at the Lone Pine In Lieu Site Friday night. The owner was fishing at the time and had her 3-year-old son with her, a relative said.
Lone Pine is a collection of trailers at a treaty fishing site near The Dalles Bridge. The relative said Sunday that police tape still surrounded the trailer and it was unknown what the cause of the fire was.
The relative, who asked not to be named, said Brenda Berry and her son Thai Tran were fishing at scaffolds down the road when the fire started. Berry said through her relative that she did not want anything for herself but could use replacement clothing for her son and blankets also.
He wears size 4-5 in clothes, specific needs include a light jacked and underwear, and she could use size 5-6 pullups for nighttime. He is a size 9 toddler in shoes and socks.
The relative said, “He has two different shoes he is wearing right now, but at least they are for the right sides.”
The relative added, “His bike got burned up if anyone has a toddler bike they have to donate it would make him really happy.”
Donations can be dropped off at the Chronicle office at 811 E. 2nd St.
The relative said Berry would be talking to the Red Cross and the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council office to see what help was available.
The relative said Yakama Nation tribal members can fish 24 hours a day, excluding Sundays.
According to Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, the fire involved an approximate 35-foot fifth wheel trailer with an exposed camper.
The MCFR report stated that in the late afternoon Friday a man had been sleeping in the trailer uninvited and was asked to leave, and did. Later, at around 9:30 p.m., the man had a brief argument with Berry’s mother, Sharon Gowdy.
About 10-15 minutes later, the trailer was on fire, Gowdy said, according to the report.
Officials interviewed the man who was asked to leave the trailer and decided there was insufficient evidence to pursue an arson cause at this time.
“Due to the significant damage sustained by the trailer as a result of the fire’s intensity, the fire cause is undetermined. The most probable cause is considered as suspicious and of an incendiary nature,” the MCFR report stated.
Berry’s relative said that was her second trailer, but it was much bigger than her other trailer. She stayed with relatives after the fire.
