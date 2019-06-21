Two men from The Dalles were arrested Tuesday in connection with a fireworks-caused blaze that destroyed a motorhome and Ford Explorer June 14 at East 13th and Shearer streets.
Suspected illegal fireworks started a fire that destroyed the RV and truck, and police Monday said they were tracking down leads and interviewing witnesses.
The Dalles residents Kyle Robert DePriest, 24, whose occupation is listed as wildland firefighter on a regional jail booking report, and Christopher Paul Holcomb, 31, listed as a security officer, were arrested on charges of reckless burning and second-degree criminal mischief.
No further arrests are anticipated, said The Dalles Police Detective Sergeant Eric Macnab. “There were numerous witnesses on scene that officers interviewed, which led to these arrests,” he said.
Police determined that night that a number of individuals had been lighting fireworks in the area shortly before the RV caught fire, according to police logs.
A nearby home were also damaged, according to the logs.
Detective Sergeant Eric Macnab of The Dalles Police Department said the investigation was continuing. The fire was reported at about 11 p.m.
