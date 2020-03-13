Two candidates have filed for Wasco County Commission, position #2, and will be on the May 19 primary ballot.
Incumbent Steve Kramer will face a challenge from local attorney Marcus Swift for Wasco County Commission, position #2, in the May 19 primary election. Both candidates filed as nonpartisan.
Steve Kramer, a resident of Dufur and 2020 chair of the county commission has a background in self employment in the private sector, and served two terms on the Dufur city council, two terms on the Dufur Park and Recreation District board and two terms on the board of the Port of The Dalles prior to first running for commissioner in 2012. He studied business and forestry at Chemeketa Community College for two terms, and is a graduate of Ontario High School, according to his filing with the Wasco County Clerk.
Marcus Swift is a resident of The Dalles working as an attorney and and small business owner of Overland Law, LLC. His prior government experience includes service with the Wasco County Planning Commission; as a public defender; a community affairs specialist; a legislative aide for the Oregon House of Representatives; and as a park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to his filing with the Wasco County Clerk.
Swift is a graduate of Crofton High School, has a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from Bellevue University and a Juris Doctorate from Roger Williams University School of Law.
Running unopposed are Assessor Jill Amery; Clerk Lisa Gambee, Sheriff Lane Magill and Treasurer Elijah Preston.
A revised city charter for the City of The Dalles will also be on the May 19 ballot. The charter was last revised in 1994, and changes are meant to bring the charter up to date with current state law and city administration practices.
According to the notice of measure election filed with the County Clerk, the revised charter “specifies a general grant of powers consistent with state law; a council/manager for of government; elimination of council districts; nomination and election of councilors and the mayor at large with terms established on a staggered basis; establishment of a four-year term for the mayor beginning with the 2022 biennial election; establishment of the office of city attorney as the chief legal officer of the city government with the ability to assign duties of the office by contract; revision of procedures for adoption of ordinances; elimination of the provision providing that the mayor and councilors shall not receive compensation for serving as public officials; and other matters.”
The filing deadline was March 10.
Registration open
Although you must be 18 years of age to vote, anyone 16 or over can register to vote. If you have an Oregon driver’s license, permit or I.D. number issued by the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles, you can register online. If not, you will need to submit a printed form and deliver it in person so your signature can be recorded. Details and links can be found on the Wasco County website, click on “departments/clerk” from the home page. You may register at any time, but your voter registration card must be postmarked or delivered by the 21st day before the election you intend to vote in, which will be Wednesday, April 29 for the Tuesday, May 19 election.
