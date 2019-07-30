Framing is moving along quickly at the Holiday Inn Express Construction site on West Sixth next to Franz Bakery.
“We’re just ready to put the third floor on,” said Robert Wymore, superintendent with Integrity Structures — the general contractor for the job out of Vancouver, Wash. “We intend to have it framed and sheeted by the end of July.”
The 93-room hotel creating 40 jobs and an initial $12 million of investment into The Dalles will greatly change the streetscape on West Sixth next to the Franz Bakery.
With a 13,000-square-foot footprint and four stories, it will have approximately 50,000 square feet. It will stand 43 feet tall.
Wymore, who lives in Hood River, said he has been impressed by local contractors such as Crestline Construction and Pilot Knob Drilling & Blasting who did the ground work. He called out Crestlines Hank Keith as “the best he’s ever worked with.”
Wymore said the hotel will have an indoor pool and an upgraded patio area when complete. An enlarged meeting room has made its way into the plan changes.
The hotel sits on three narrow lots comprising 2.2 acres with the entrance coming on 2920 West Sixth Street — next to Franz.
It will provide jobs with salaries that average $45,000 per year, said Taran Patel, Managing Principal of A1 Hospitality Group. A1 will be the franchisee of the new hotel. Patel said they intend to hire all staff locally.
