A holding company for U-Haul International has purchased the vacant Kmart building on west 6th Street, The Dalles.
The building is currently under transition as U-Haul General Manager Dennis Botts is getting the building organized and equipped prior to opening.
You may recognize that name. Botts worked for Bob Stone Chevrolet in the early 2000s and operated the BP station on Kelly Avenue, with his identically named father, who is now deceased.
Botts was even the Photo district manager at The Dalles Kmart, when it had a portrait studio through Photo Corporation of America.
Interesting guy, this Botts. He also did IT work for Sunset Imports in Beaverton, he said.
U-Haul is still awaiting a business license from the City of The Dalles. In the meantime, Botts is outfitting the 86,479 square feet of building space.
The building will feature a hitch and installation center with bike racks, packing supplies, and climate controlled indoor storage. He said they plan on adding lift doors so that customers will be able to drive into the building to access their storage. Construction of 300 storage units are expected in coming weeks, he said, noting the building, if maxed out, had room for 900.
U-Haul will also rent U-Box containers, which are dropped off at a home and then are picked up for moving. Outside the building, there is space for hundreds of rental vehicles, including moving tucks, pickups, vans and trailers. The property is 7.87 acres.
Botts said The Dalles is mid-way between Portland and Central Oregon, making it efficient to supply or receive U-Haul equipment from both population centers. For more information, call 541-296-2596.
