USFS’ ‘Red Hill Road’ sees closure

The Mt. Hood National Forest has closed a portion of the 16 Road, sometimes referred to as “Red Hill Road,” on the Hood River Ranger District.
The road will be closed for the remainder of May and most of June due to timber harvest operations taking place in the area., according to the forest service.
Visitors wishing to use Forest Service Road 16 (FSR 16) should anticipate the closure restricting travel access during the week and weekends.
The 16 Road is narrow and large equipment will be in or alongside the roadway making it necessary to close this section of the road for public and operator safety.
The point closure begins seven miles from Red Hill Bridge and ends about 8 miles from the 16 and 18 Roads junction.
It will incorporate a section of road approximately one mile long.
The 16 Road will remain open on both sides of the closure point.
The closure will be in place throughout the week, with the road occasionally being re-opened during the weekend.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this point closure will cause some Forest visitors, but the closure is necessary for the safety of the public and equipment operators.” said Hood River District Ranger Janeen Tervo.
Hikers wishing to access the Vista Ridge Trail on the 1650 spur from the west side of Highway 26 should use Lolo Pass Road in the town of Zigzag.
From Hood River, visitors to Vista Ridge Trail should turn onto the 13 Road, which connects to Lolo Pass Road.
