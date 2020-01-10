Rep. Lynn Findley (R-Vale) was appointed Jan. 8 to the District 30 Senate seat, formerly held by Senator Cliff Bentz, who resigned earlier this year to run for Congress.
“With a background in fire and aviation management, Lynn brings a deep understanding of the agriculture and natural resource industries,” said Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. (R-Grants Pass). “With seats on the Joint Committee on Tax Expenditures and the Joint Committee on Transportation, he is familiar with the collaboration it takes to serve his constituents in a legislature controlled by one party. Lynn will be a great addition to the Senate Republican Caucus, and I look forward to working with him.”
Representative Findley gave the following statement on the appointment: “I am honored to be selected to serve the people of Senate District 30. It is my goal to positively impact not only my constituents, but Oregonians in every corner of the state.”
Republican precinct committee officials met Jan. 4 at the Grant County Airport in John Day to nominate candidates to replace Bentz. Among those who applied for the vacancy was former Wasco County Commissioner and current The Dalles City Council member Rod Runyon.
Votes on the appointment are based on county population: Deschutes County had the most votes with 17, followed closely by Wasco and Malheur counties, both with 16 votes. Jefferson County had 15 votes, Baker County 12, Grant and Harney counties each had five and Jefferson and Lake counties had a single vote.
