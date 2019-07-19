The Dalles Meals On Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to help deliver meals to home-bound individuals.
Meals on Wheels (MOW) delivers meals to over 100 people a day Monday through Friday. Seven volunteers are needed each day to ensure seniors and the disabled have access to adequate nutrition.
Volunteers can choose to deliver as often as they like. Deliveries start around 11 am. and most drivers are done by noon.
“One hour, one day on your lunch break, is all it takes to ensure each person receives a nutritious meal,” said MOW coordinator Dorothy Waters.
Contact Meals On Wheels at 541-298-8333 for an application, or stop by the office, located in The Dalles Senior Center, 1112 W. 9th St, The Dalles.
