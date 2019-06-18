Remembering Bill Hulse is the goal of a group of volunteers in Wasco County. In addition to serving as Judge of the Wasco County Court during the Rajneesh years, William L. (Bill) Hulse played a major role in national wheat marketing organizations. He was also a leader in the creation of what is now called the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.
Three memorial benches are proposed. One would be in Dufur near the Historical Society Museum, another at the Wasco County Courthouse, and the third at the Discovery Center. Each would have a plaque honoring Hulse and featuring a link to a web site that will describe his life of service.
Accessible via the web link will be his illustrated autobiography, named with his usual modesty and humor, “Read It And Sleep.”
The volunteer committee includes Dan Durow, Bill Dick, Scott McKay, Nancy Gibson, Sandy Macnab and Keith Mobley.
Contributions are invited to an account established by the Dufur Historical and Cultural Society, a qualified 501(c)(3) entity, at First Interstate Bank, The Dalles.
Checks should be made payable to Dufur Historical Society, and mailed to P.O. Box 462, Dufur, OR 97021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.