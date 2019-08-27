A 24-hour closure will remain in place at West 6th Street from Mt. Hood Street to Trevitt Street through Aug. 29. All motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians are asked to use alternate routes around the work zone during the closures. The purpose of the project is to rebuild the failed roadway. This work is expected to restore the pavement structure. Please proceed with caution around work areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices.
