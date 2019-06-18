Graduates of the Wahtonka Community School’s high school program received their diploma during commencement ceremonies Friday evening, June 14.
Graduating were Kristina Kaylee Anderson, Kaitlyn Danielle Barlow, Jacob Xindong Bartholomew, Keira Cheyenne Bauc, Jersey Rayn Bell, Aurora-Kay Meaghan Bowers, Hanna Kathryn Carlson, Dominic Israel Benson, Lee Walter Harmon, Erika Lynn Hernandez, Maxwell Micheal Jaques, Caleb Charles Kinder, Cecelia Irene Lawrence, Gabriel Christopher Ley, Katelyn Ann Lowrance, Jordan Andrew Martin, Bryce Allen McBain, Avery Quinton Phillips, Blane Christopher Turner, McKailla Darice Tyler and SkyWater Lily-Ann White. Photograph is a combination of two images.Mark B. Gibson photo
