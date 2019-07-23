Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) has announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is awarding a grant for $60.4 million to the Oregon Department of Transportation to help reroute Highway 97 on the north end of Bend.
The grant would provide essential funding to the Oregon Department of Transportation to reroute U.S. Highway 97 north of Empire Avenue. This project has long been a top priority for Walden, as the highway is a main thoroughfare in Oregon’s second congressional district.
“Having travelled that section of Highway 97 myself many times and after hearing the concerns from local residents and community leaders, this is excellent news,” said Walden. “Helping this project move forward is one of my top priorities as it widely impacts many residents and visitors in the area.”
