Oregon State Building Codes has operated an office out of the Wasco County Public Works Building on East Second Street in The Dalles since 2019, but starting June 10 that office became a Wasco County department, with services limited to the communities and residents of Wasco County. All services for Gilliam, Sherman and Wheeler counties will be moved to the State of Oregon’s Pendleton office. The contact information for that office is: 800 SE Emigrant Ave., Ste. 360 Pendleton, OR 97801, 541-276-7814.
Permit services by the county began June 10; inspections will be provided by the State Building Codes Division through June 30. On July 1, the Wasco County Building Codes Services department will begin handling inspections directly.
Wasco County Building Codes Services will continue to be located at 2705 East Second Street in The Dalles, and can be reached 541-506-2650. The office is open to the public from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.