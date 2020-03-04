The Wasco County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution in opposition to the passing of cap and trade bills during the Oregon legislature’s short session on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Wasco County Courthouse.
County Commissioner Scott Hege said the resolution was about the timing of these bills and was not a resolution on climate change or environmental legislation in general.
Around 100 people gathered in the courtroom and more than 30 people addressed the board. The majority of those who spoke supported the commissioners’ opposition to cap and trade.
The Dalles farmer Matthew Chaisson asked the commissioners to pass their resolution and said the cap and trade bills were “bad bills” that lacked transparency.
“Remember, you guys work for us. Not for Portland, Salem or other governments,” Chaisson said. “We want to know today where all three of you stand.”
Steve Mounts, who said he “put out more carbon than probably anyone in this town” during his career with Portland General Electric, said he opposed the commissioners’ resolution.
“There is a global glut of fossil fuels right now,” Mounts said. “This is your last really good shot. Your kids’ future is on the table.”
Bruce Schwartz said Wasco County residents are split on this issue and said the commissioners shouldn’t take a stand either way.
“What you decide has no effect on the bill, but it certainly has an effect on us,” Schwartz said. “You guys need to be dealing with our parks and roads and the homeless.”
Commissioner Steve Kramer said he had received 146 emails about the issue, 137 of which were opposed to cap and trade.
“We’re looking at this because people asked us to after other counties have,” Hege said.
The board’s resolution made Wasco County the eighth individual county in Oregon to join the 14-county Eastern Oregon Counties Association in opposition to cap and trade.
