Crews from the City of The Dalles will paint fresh markings at the Webber Street railroad crossing beginning at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 25-26, weather permitting.
The railroad crossing at Webber Street will be closed to all traffic in both directions during working hours from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Motorists and bicycles are asked to use detours around the work zone during work hours. The street will be reopened to the traveling public each day after the paint has dried completely.
The purpose of this project is to provide clear markings for the safety of the traveling public.
Please proceed with caution around work areas and observe all temporary traffic control devices.
Learn more about the 2020 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program at thedalles.org/transportation. If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.
