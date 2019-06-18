Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
JUNE
ON GOING JUNE-AUGUST
GARDENING SERIES: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, every Saturday at 9 a.m. through August. The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, in the Port District of The Dalles. For more information call Pam Manning 541-296-5195 or OSU 541-296-5494.
Thursday, June 20
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s, and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Scott Stephenson, executive director of The Dalles Art Association. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, June 21
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th St., The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, June 22
FUND RUN: Fund Run at Wahtonka Community School, registration opens at 8:30 a.m., event starts at 9:15 a.m. Relay for Life event begins at 11 a.m. Check out Relay For Life Mid Columbia on Facebook.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th St., The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 27
KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s, and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: (no noontime meeting) Potluck at Jill Durow’s, 1628 W. 13th St., 5:30 p.m. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.
Friday, June 28
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, June 29
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
BENEFIT CONCERT: Gospel music concert featuring vocal groups, Revive-Us and Unmerited Favor along with sololists June Clauson and Elsherie Long, flautist Joni Drake, and a surprise special instrumental and vocal artist, will be held 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark. Admission is free, donations welcome to benefit the new Seventh-day Adventist Church project located in Columbia View Heights just below the Veteran’s Home. Construction tour following the concert. Refreshments provided. For more information contact Patricia Wilde at 541-490-2483.
JULY
Friday, July 5
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, July 6
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 12
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, July 13
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June 1 until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
BOOK CLUB: Klindt’s Community Book Club discussion at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 East 2nd Street, The Dalles, 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss “A River Lost: The Life and Death of the Columbia,” by Blaine Harden. Free and open to the public, but RSVP suggested.
Friday, July 19
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, July 20
WAHTONKA REUNION: Wahtonka All Class Reunion at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Cost $50 if paid by June 25. Contact Charla Fraley at 541-340-1359.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 26
FRIDAY PINOCHLE: Friday night Pinochle at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Play begins at 6 p.m. New players and beginners welcome. Enter through the door on the 10th Street side. For more information contact the Center.
Saturday, July 27
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
AUGUST
Saturday, August 3
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June 1 until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
OCTOBER
Saturday, October 12
FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June 1 until October 12 at the City Park. Lots of goodies! Fun and music for everyone. Questions: 541-965-3658.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.