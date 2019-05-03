Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.
MAY
Friday, May 3
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: Storytime for children ages 3 years and up is held Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. Songs, finger-plays, movement, and stories. On the first and third Friday of the month, storytime will include a craft project.
LIBRARY EVENT: A fun program for elementary-age children takes place 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the John and Jean Thomas Children’s Wing at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. May 3 is simple, fun games everyone can play.
Saturday, May 4
FAMILY STORYTIME: Held on the first Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library. All ages welcome. Songs, fingerplays, rhymes, dance, puppets and stories followed by a simple craft project and a healthy snack.
CLEAN-UP: Dufur Community Cemetery will hold its community clean-up day for the cemetery 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LYLE LIONS: Pancake Breakfast / "White Cane Awareness Day" with a special donation jar. Funds collected will be sent to the Pacific NW Lions Foundation to help screen for vision loss, glaucoma and diabetes. Breakfast is from: 7 to 10 a.m. At the corner of Hwy 14 & 5th St. Everyone is welcome.
PIONEER ASSOCIATION: The annual meeting of the Wasco County Pioneer Association will be held at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 E. Scenic, The Dalles. Doors open and registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Historic picture boards will be displayed. Lunch at 11:30 a.m., annual meeting and program at 1 p.m. Public welcome.
SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.
BROADWAY DANCING: “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” featuring over 40 Gorge-area dancers, presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 214 Cascade Avenue, Hood River. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students, available at Waucoma Books, Klindt’s Bookstore or www.showtix4u.com; proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge Company Dancers.
Sunday, May 5
BROADWAY DANCING: “Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,” featuring over 40 Gorge-area dancers, presented by Plays for Non-Profits, starts 1:30 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 214 Cascade Avenue, Hood River. Tickets at Waucoma Books, Klindt’s Bookstore or www.showtix4u.com; proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge Company Dancers.
Monday, May 6
LYLE LIONS: Club meeting. Potluck at 6 p.m. and Meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Public is always welcome.
EDUCATORS CONVENTION: OREA State Convention hosted by Oregon Retired Educators Unit 20 in Hood River. Presenters include Darryl Lloyd, photographer-journalist, and Kevin Gorman, Friends of the Gorge Executive Director. Inquiries may be directed to 541-331-3282 or 541-354-1002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.