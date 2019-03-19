Wind Challenge

Jacob Shattuck of Team 2, Goldendale, works on his team’s wind turbine during the Google Wind Challenge Saturday at Fort Dalles Readiness Center.

 Mark Gibson photo
Power Grid

John Tyler with the Bonneville Power Administration talks with visitors about the agencies role in maintaining the power grid during the Google Wind Challenge Saturday at Fort Dalles Readiness Center.

