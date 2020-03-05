Local real estate brokers, staff, and owners with Windermere Columbia River Gorge supported three local charitable organizations in the Columbia River Gorge area during 2019. Through the Windermere Foundation, a total of $3,650 was given to local charities supporting low-income children and families.
Granted year-round throughout the area, donations from the Windermere Foundation benefited The Next Door, Columbia River Gorge Habitat for Humanity, and Skamania County Christmas Basket Program.
“For more than 30 years, our brokers in each local area have come together to continue Windermere’s ongoing mission of service to the communities in which we live and work,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and SW Washington. “Their commitment to helping struggling children and families is another example of how Windermere is dedicated to lending a helping hand to those in need.”
Windermere Columbia River Gorge is part of the larger Windermere Foundation, serving the Western U.S. since 1989. Along with launching their own fundraising activities and providing personal donations, brokers donate a portion of every commission to the Windermere Foundation for every home bought or sold through Windermere. To date, the foundation has raised more than $40 million in donations supporting programs and organizations that provide shelter, clothing, children’s programs, emergency assistance and other services to those in need.
ABOUT WINDERMERE
Windermere Real Estate is the largest regional real estate company in the Western U.S. with over 300 offices and 6,500 agents serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Mexico, according to the press release.
