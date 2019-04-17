The driver involved in a vehicle pursuit which began in The Dalles April 15 and ended with a crash near Rowena has been identified as Jessica Widner, 32, according to an updated press release from The Dalles Police Department.
Officers terminated the pursuit just outside Rowena, as it was determined the speeds were not safe for the driver, the officers, or the public
"In-car video confirms that officers had discontinued the pursuit, but unfortunately, Widner's vehicle was involved in a single vehicle crash about one mile west on Hwy 30 after the pursuit was terminated," the release stated.
Winder was critically injured and was transported to a Portland area hospital by Life Flight.
Police Reports of regarding the pursuit and resulting crash have been forwarded to the Wasco District Attorney's office for review, the release said.
