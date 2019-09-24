Nicole Hage has partnered with Stephanie Adams to diversify and better serve customers at Flow Yoga, 402 E. Second St., The Dalles.
Hage and Adams have divided the first floor, creating 500 square feet of space for Hage’s Herbal business, Herbal Revival Apothecary. The change created a quieter, 1900 square feet for yoga classes at the back of the leased building.
“Nicole is going to be awesome for this,” said Adams recently during a tour of the studio, which has been operating for about 10 months.
Hage is keeping regular business hours at the studio, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Her mission is two-fold. She wants to better engage those interested in taking classes and help those looking for herbal health remedies.
Hage, who is the daughter of Garry and Janna Hage, returned to The Dalles in early 2018, and worked at Hage Electric until landing on this career path. She bought a partnership in the business after taking classes at Flow and eventually becoming an instructor.
At the same time, she also enrolled in Dominion Herbal College in British Columbia and eventually earned her diploma with an expertise in Western Herbal Medicine. “I feel this is what I am supposed to do,” she said.
Prior to the partnership, Flow was operating without counter staff. Rather, the building was only open during scheduled classes. With Hage now in the mix, the partners believe that steady office hours, and stronger networking will bolster enrollment.
Adams, who has 24 years of experience in teaching Yoga, said, “This is a place to get healthy in a lot of ways.”
Classes offered at Flow include Yoga, circuit training and Barre, which combines dance exercises such as pilates, yoga and elements of strength training, set to upbeat music.
Adams said they also intend to add Kids Yoga, noting they have another 2,400 square feet of space in the basement yet to develop.
