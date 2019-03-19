Jason Hinkle is banking on a continued push in new home construction.
The 38-year-old resident of The Dalles recently hung his shingle for Fallen Tree Hardwoods LLC, a hardwood flooring installation and refinishing business. He’s breaking out on his own after 20 years of working for others in the area.
With a plethora of housing projects coming on in The Gorge, Hinkle plans to keep himself busy for years to come. Curtis Homes recently announced a 33-house project next to Sorosis Park. There are also many new homes being constructed at the Lone Pine Village subdivision west of The Shilo Inn. Hood River continues to add housing stock at a rapid rate, and smaller developers in The Dalles are subdividing lots for single homes as more than a dozen such requests have come through planning in the past six months.
He also pointed out that folks in older homes may have hidden treasure under their carpet — in the form of oak or clear vertical grain fir.
He can help with restoring them while adding considerably to a home’s value.
He said costs to do so are around $5 a square foot. New construction, including material, is around $11 a square foot.
When Hinkle is not sanding up some business, he provides maintenance for postal vehicles, he said, noting chaining up has been a joy this winter. In his free time, he is a bit of a thunderegg collector.
Call 541-340-4896.
Loading up
Rick and Shirley Harris like to haul. Mulch, gravel, sand, topsoil, even a little bark, that is. The couple, residents of The Dalles for 43 years, have started a delivery service for smaller loads up to 6,000 pounds. So, depending on what you need delivered, they can haul one to five yards at a time — it all depends on the weight of the load.
Rick is hauling when he is not hauling. He drives for Hood River Sand & Gravel. Shirley is a retired merchandiser, having spent years setting up displays at local stores.
Call 541-993-4756.
