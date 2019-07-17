Work begins on the eastbound lane of West 6th Street between Hostetler Street and Chenowith Loop Road Thursday.
The eastbound lane of West 6th Street will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 18 through July 25. A detour will be in place for eastbound traffic. Motorists, bicycles and pedestrians are asked to use detours around the work zone during work hours. The street will be reopened each evening.
Business access will be open on Hostetler Street and Chenowith Loop Road for most businesses.
Street work is expected to restore the pavement structure and provide a smoother and safer roadway.
Learn more about the 2019 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program at thedalles.org/transportation. If you have questions, contact the Public Works Department at 541-296-5401.
