Donna Jones has a strong background in business that comes in handy in her current work: helping youth with disabilities transition into the workforce.
She is a vocational youth transition specialist with North Wasco County School District 21 and she helps run the local Youth Transition Program, which helps around 25-30 youths at any given time.
Awhile ago she took a break from her career of working with special needs children and joined the business world, managing a big box chain of stores.
“I actually became the VP of a major company and I have seen both sides of the coin. What happens when you’re in a corporation? How does that corporation feel and how do you hire and fire? All of those things, and it’s really been beneficial for me,” she said. “Over those years I hired thousands of people and did trainings. Now I’m back on the other side of the fence and being able to talk to business is huge, helping them understand, ‘You’re not at risk. I’m guaranteeing you I’m going to be there supporting [my client]. If you have a problem I’m going to be that middle man that’s there for you and I’m going to solve that problem.’ They’re like, ‘Really?’ Yes, really.”
She said her job is to learn her client’s job, so she can be a support network both for the employer and for the student and their family.
Problem solving might include reconfiguring a task “so the student can be successful and the business can still make money.” Her business background “gave me a better base to work from than if I had never done that.”
It might be something like breaking down tasks into individual components that can be learned one at a time.
While the school years offer structure for special needs students and their families, what lies beyond that can be a scary unknown.
“To some degree parents who have special needs kids protect them and are very cautious about what they do, but when they know they’re going to graduate from high school, panic sets in because they don’t know what to do,” Jones said.
She works with students age 16 through 21.
When Jones places a client with an employer, she learns everything the client will do—be it shoveling gravel for a contractor or helping in a grocery store—and helps them learn to do it.
She meets with the employer and the client together if issues arise.
Right now, Jones has several clients placed, including at the courthouse, the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Safeway, as well as Fun Country, the Oregon Veterans’ Home, Rosauer’s and Columbia Basin Care.
Some students will gain some independence, while others will have to have a job coach throughout their career, she said.
But oftentimes, once students are acclimated to the culture of their new job and their tasks, “They are just up and running.”
Robin McDonald’s autistic son, Jon, 19, was tapped for a job at Safeway. She assumed he’d have a job that didn’t involve public contact, but he’s bagging groceries.
McDonald and her husband David assumed it would never work.
But “He’s doing great,” Robin McDonald said. His confidence is boosted and he’s more outgoing. “It’s really helped him to come out of his shell.”
He has a job coach who is with him as much as she can be. If he sees someone in the store kissing someone, or hears a baby crying, he doesn’t know how to handle it, McDonald said, and the job coach is there to help out. “When he’s with her, he’s very successful.” He’s also helped out with breading chicken in the deli. “They say he’s doing really good. He goes really fast.”
He’s been at work for a little over a year, and is up to 15 1/2 hours a week.
McDonald lauded Jones. “Donna gets things done,” she said.
McDonald said she was working with another group of people who she felt were pushing Jon too fast. “They were trying to push it on him to do all this. At the end of the meeting I was crying my eyes out and here comes Donna and she comes over, she took my hand and said, ‘You know, it’ll be ok.’ She started helping me out. We got different people in charge, and she started doing good. It turned things around. She’s a great facilitator.”
The Youth Transition Program has been around since 1990. “It isn’t new, but it’s new to a lot of folks,” Jones said.
Her grant-funded work is year-round. She also runs a summer program where she teaches a food handlers course and a first aid course, and sets youth up for driver’s training so they can get their license.
Two of her clients now working have particularly blossomed. “I give them soft skills training too, so we learn about people skills, we go out into the public, we learn to talk to people and interact.”
She teaches them skill sets like customer service. Neither of the two kids had so much as picked up a broom before. “Just little things,” she said.
“We fold laundry together and it’s just so neat to see how they learn and what they learn and how they just want to do more and they want to branch out and go out into the public more,” she said.
“I guess they just didn’t realize the world was big, comparatively speaking.”
She said, “I always laugh and say I learn more from my kids than I probably teach them.”
When she’s trying to place a client, she’ll call a company, ask if they have openings, explain the program “and ask if they’re interested in taking a giant leap of faith with me to see if this will work out.”
At some locations, the deal is basically done even before the job interview. Other times she accompanies the students to the interview to help them through that process.
She’s a big believer in starting early and talks to special needs 8th graders who are about to go to the high school to prepare them for what’s ahead. She talks to them about grooming, hygiene, enunciation, “and personable habits like hand shaking and yes sir, no sir and thank you.”
She had “a huge break-through” two weeks ago when one of her students actually reached out to her via text to ask for help.
Most of her students are on the autism spectrum, others have Downs Syndrome or fetal alcohol syndrome.
She also serves a five-county area with a program called Job Club that points out jobs in various industries that don’t require a college degree.
