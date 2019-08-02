Columbia Gorge Habitat for Humanity has submitted a request to The Dalles Community Development Department to reduce the rear-yard setback for a property at 1100 Mt. Hood Street, at the corner of 1th Street, from 10 feet to 9, a 10 percent reduction. The property is zoned high density residential.
Kevin Pratt submitted a request to reduce the exterior side-yard setback from 10 feet to seven, a 30-percent reduction, at 174 Blue Heron Court. The property is zoned residential commercial.
For more information contact Joshua Chandler at the Community Development Department, 541-296-5481, ext. 1120, or via email jchandler@ci.thedalles.or.us.
