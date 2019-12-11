It was this time of year in 2005.
Tony Murray had a lunch with fellow employees. They went around stating goals.
There were familiar aspirations—sales, money.
Murray was not there.
Contrary to his degree in mechanical engineering and his job as a sales engineer at Courtney & Nye Inc. in Hillsboro, he wanted something a bit different.
He told them, “I’m moving to Korea to teach English.”
That began his circuitous route to becoming a chiropractor via steps in travel, massage and relaxation.
Murray recently purchased the chiropractic business of Mary Zega and renamed it Tone Chiropractic.
He has re-branded the office at 818 W. 6th St., and is now taking on new patients.
For more information, call 503-891-8807.
Watch for a more complete story on Murray in The Chronicle this weekend.
Fund Brushing
The Eagles will hold a Paint Nite fundraiser for The Dalles Main Street Program starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Urban Paper’s Tom and Jill McDonald are organizing the event. There is a suggested $45 donation.
The money helps fund Main Street, which organizes downtown events, provides our own Bunny Henningsen to help with the tour boats, and is a conduit for grants to upgrade downtown facades. At the Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. 7th St.
Merry Market
The Dalles Civic Marketplace is on Saturday, Dec. 14, with a large selection of some 30 vendors offering holiday gifts and ideas, 323 E. 4th St., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
