Youth theatre comes to The Dalles Civic
‘Easy auditions’ for kids scheduled on Dec. 2 & 3
The Dalles Civic Auditorium will hold auditions for its first Youth Theater production, “Honk Jr., the musical,” an “Ugly Duckling” story, on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 2 and 3. Auditions are open to all area students in third through sixth grades and will be held at the Civic Auditorium. Children must register for an audition spot by calling Gail at 360-880-6642, Nancy at 509-767-1195, or Susan at 541-419-3389.
“Easy, simple auditions” are planned, said Gail Farris, and no prior experience is required. Studies show children in theatre build self confidence, a feeling of acceptance, teamwork and strong speaking skills, she said. “Theatre unlocks the imagination and unlimited possibilities of creativity,” she added, and it also improves literacy skills, critical thinking, and problem solving skills, and develops longer attention spans and bumps up test scores.
“The Civic is excited to offer this pilot program for youth in our community,” Farris said. With local support, she is hoping the program can bloom into a great, continuing program for the performing arts in The Dalles.
Farris said the program is both affordable and fun. Scholarships are available.
“Honk Jr., the musical” is based on the story of the ugly duckling. It teaches important lessons about the acceptance of others who are different and highlights the unique beauty that everyone possesses. It explores tolerance, prejudice, running away and sibling rivalry. The play appeals to kids, but most of the humor is aimed at adults, who will be charmed by the sheer fun of the show.
The play is scheduled for performance in March of 2020.
