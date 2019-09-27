With an 18-year-old child on the autism spectrum, Rebecca Anderson is familiar with various services available to her daughter, but she was grateful to pick up useful new information at a recent event held at Sorosis Park.
The inaugural “employer/employee informational event and carnival” drew some 55-60 people and was the brainchild of Donna Jones, who helps run the Youth Transition Program at The Dalles High School, which finds jobs for students with disabilities (see related story.)
Jones plans to hold the event annually.
Anderson learned about services available for her daughter at Columbia Gorge Community College, and also learned some financial planning tips. For someone on Supplemental Security Income (SSI), there are rules about how they can use and save their money, something Anderson didn’t know about before.
“So that was really helpful,” she said.
“I’m so glad they organized it and gave us an opportunity to meet everybody from these different organizations,” she added.
Represented at the event were: Employment First, Transition 21, Department of Human Services, Vocational Rehabilitation, Hood River County School District, Oregon Able Savings Plan, Youth Transition Program, Fact Oregon, Columbia Gorge Community College, Social Security Administration, Mid-Columbia Center For Living, Opportunity Connects staff and clients, and The Dalles High School.
Anderson’s daughter, Kristina, works three hours a week at Motel 6 folding towels and sheets and preparing them for housekeeping. Kristina has a job coach who helped her find her job, and helps communicate with her employer. “With her autism she doesn’t communicate very effectively,” Anderson explained.
“We’re looking at preparing her for some sort of adult life and what that’s going to look like,” she said.
Her daughter graduated in June. “When your kid’s graduating it’s always a new world but when they need so many supports, you don’t know what that looks like.”
There are numerous people on Kristina’s support team, “and you want them to be good,” Anderson said.
“I feel confident that we’re on the right path. I feel we’re placing the right people in her life to support her,” she said. Her goal is that Kristina is moderately independent.
As the event concluded, Anderson said, “I hope we have more of these events because we need them.”
She said, “Frankly, we don’t even know what we need.”
She said, “There’s too many different facets and too many different organizations and that’s kind of the way it’s funded by the state.”
It’s a huge job to put together the pieces of the puzzle, she said. She said parents have to make sure documentation happens, and follow-through happens, and appointments attended, and to ensure eligibility requirements for programs are met.
Robin McDonald has two sons with developmental disabilities (DD) and has long been active in the DD community. Her youngest son, Jon, 19, who is autistic and mentally challenged, has worked almost a year now at Safeway bagging groceries.
Another of McDonald’s sons, James, 27, is mentally challenged, has cerebral palsy and seizure disorder. He isn’t working, but the job program helping Jon wasn’t around when James was in the age group served by the program, she said. The program works with youth age 16-21.
They keep James and Jon active and she and her husband take them wherever they go. “So we socialize them a lot.”
McDonald estimated that of the wide circle of people she knows in the DD community through various activities, about half of them might not know of the services available to find work for DD youth.
Robin’s husband, David McDonald, said it was important for youth with DD “to work and be successful. One hour a week, in their mind, they’re a professional. It can be as simple as that.”
Joe and Linda Carroll’s son Tad is 45 and was born with multiple developmental disabilities. He’s in a wheelchair and still lives with his parents. Joe Carroll is involved with the DD community, including the ARC, an advocacy group for individuals with DD. He’s also on the board of Opportunity Connections, which provides group homes and job support for at least 15 people with developmental delays.
About a year ago, their son was hired by Lilo’s BBQ to deliver lunches. “This was the first job he’s ever had.” Tad is nonverbal, nonambulatory and needs 24-hour care, “and he was able to hold a job for nine months, and I’m thinking, you know what? That’s pretty good,” Carroll said.
Carroll will be telling Tad’s story soon in Washington D.C. before a congressional committee, “about how an individual that needs the support Tad needs can succeed with employment.”
His job ended when Lilo’s changed its business operation.
“The more success they have, being taxpayers and taking pride in being part of the community,” the better it is for people with DD, Carroll said.
He said Oregon “is on the forefront with what we do with folks with DD.”
“It’s great to see our community putting people out there and supporting them on the job,” Carroll said, describing a wide array of services that provide employment and other help to those with developmental disabilities.
Another group, the Eastern Oregon Support Services Brokerage, “finds things for people to do, and helps them do it,” Carroll said. It has 450 clients in 14 counties.
The Mid-Columbia Center for Living, the entity best known for providing regional mental health services, also has a role in the DD community, including determining if they meet requirements, bringing them into the system, and providing case management.
Another entity, Oregon Vocational Rehabilitation, provides individual job discovery and initial job support, he said, and the group has 30-40 supported people it works with.
